A Nigerian woman who recently received the presidential award for best teacher of the year has been celebrated by her son, Tobenna Nnabeze

Tobenna shared adorable photos of his mum on social media and showered encomium on the woman who he said he's proud of

The young man disclosed that his mum was gifted a brand new Hyundai Elantra after emerging as the best teacher

A Nigerian man identified as Tobenna Nnabeze has taken to social media to celebrate his mother who recently received a presidential award for best teacher of the year.

The woman got a brand new Hyundai Elantra and adorable photos of her posing with the car were shared on LinkedIn.

Tobenna Nnabeze celebrated his mum on social media after she received presidential award for best teacher of the year. Photo credit: Tobenna Nnabeze/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The son wrote:

"Today in Abuja, my mom received the presidential award for best teacher of the year. She got a brand new Hyundia Elantra."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Well deserved

According to Tobenna, the woman won the Maltina Teacher of the Year award in 2017.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the young man said he feels proud to have a mum who is building an incredible legacy.

In his words:

"I feel proud. I also feel empowered to double my efforts toward achieving my own goals."

He said his mum deserved all that she has accomplished because of her hard work and commitment.

Tobenna added:

"I'm so proud of her. For as long as I can remember, mom has an insurmountable passion for her job. Hardwork and commitment really does pay. You deserve this, mother. Congratulations."

Social media celebrates the best teacher

Amaechi Chilaka said:

"Woooow. Congratulations to your mum."

Eniola Adejumo commented:

"Wow, this is a huge feat. Congratulations to your beautiful mum Tobenna Nnabeze."

Niyi Olatunde Onabanjo wrote:

"Congratulations! She is a good example to the coming generations. Keep her flag flying in your own space, please."

Elusakin Oluwadarasi Enoch said:

"Wow congratulations to her Tobenna Nnabeze."

Students and teachers dance to Q Dot's Gbese in jaw-dropping video

In other news, a video of students and their teachers dancing to Nigerian artiste Q Dot's Gbese on assembly ground has got many talking on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Q Dot, the students and their teachers showed their dancing skills as Gbese blared from a speaker.

Sharing the video, @qdot_alagbe wrote:

"Mood for rest of the day."

The students and their teachers didn't disappoint as they did the legwork moves which is what the song is all about.

Source: Legit.ng