Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state has revealed that majority of Igbo elites are against the idea of Biafra

Umahi who is also the chairman of the southeast Governors Forum described the idea behind Biafra as madness

He accused those behind Biafra of involving in hate speech and instigating violence in the southeast region

The idea that the southeast really wants to secede from Nigeria has been rubbished by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state.

Umahi who is also the chairman of the southeast Governors Forum described the agitations for Biafra as madness.

According to him, the southeast elites are not interested in leaving the Nigerian union. The governor said what the people really want is to be treated equally like other regions in the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, he posited.

“Every elite in the south-east is not desirous of Biafra. We don’t want Biafra. We only want to be treated equally like other regions in Nigeria."

“So, this idea of Biafra, Biafra is madness”.

"You can never get a nation out of a nation by the kind of hate speeches being dished out and then from hate speeches to threats of killings and actual killings and formation of militant groups”.

“If you’re fighting to protect us so why are you killing us? We are the ones killing ourselves. Occasionally, people are imported from outside to do these killings but majorly, like in my state, all the people that we have caught, all came from the south-east”.

Meanwhile, southeast governors and traditional rulers on Tuesday, October 5, condemned the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which is usually enforced every Monday.

Legit.ng reported that the governors' position was contained in a communique read by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, the chairman of the southeast governors' forum. The communique was made available on Facebook by Francis Nwaze, Governor Umahi's media aide.

After rising from a meeting with some selected leaders at the Government House, Enugu, the governors declared that the sit-at-home order is mostly issued by those in the diaspora who do not feel the pains that it is causing the zone. They resolved to do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the southeast and that people are allowed to freely move about.

Southeast governors react to Chike Akunyili's murder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the southeast governors’ forum condemned the killing of Chike Akunyili husband of late Dora Akunyili, the ex-director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Akunyili was reportedly killed alongside his police escort and his driver, on Tuesday night, September 28, in Anambra state.

Reacting, Umahi, chairman of the forum, in a statement on Wednesday, September 29, expressed worry over how the southeast is losing most of its finest to hoodlums.

