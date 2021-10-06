A church pamphlet has listed wearing of makeup, divorce, and being a general overseer as some of the hindrances to entering heaven

Those wearing gold and silver were also mentioned in the church pamphlet as people who will not enjoy paradise

Nigerians on Instagram soon flooded the comment section of the controversial post to share their thoughts

A church pamphlet has got many talking on social media after listing divorce, wearing of makeup, being a general overseer, among others, as hindrances to entering heaven.

In the photos that were shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the pamphlet also said those who wear gold and silver will not make heaven.

A church pamphlet says general overseer will not make heaven. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

According to the church pamphlet, those who are disobedient and stubborn will also be disallowed from entering heaven.

The pamphlet further listed those that wear attachment as some of the people that won't enjoy paradise.

Social media react

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @jerr_malik said:

"But you’ll make heaven if you give offering."

@futballpunter commented:

"If Na d above list be the criteria to enter heaven, meaning heaven no sure for me be dat."

@iamarise wrote:

"Omo the whole world is going to hell then."

@papiiitino said:

"The person wey write am. How him self sure say him dey enter heaven."

@dpo_b wrote:

"Being a Nigerian is already an obstacle self."

@official_bobby_fredrick commented:

"Rules and regulations for heaven sef pass private university own."

@alegria__o said:

"They don rewrite commandments of God oo."

Bishop Oyedepo responds to critics telling him to build factories instead of churches

In other news, Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has responded to those telling him to build factories instead of more churches.

Speaking with members of his church, the Christian cleric asked his critics if anyone collected money from them for the projects. He said since nobody asked them to bring money, the critics should keep quiet and face their jobs.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, Bishop Oyedepo also spoke about the recently sacked pastors of Winner's Chapel, saying they were sacked because of their unproductivity.

Source: Legit.ng