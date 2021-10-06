BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel, has sympathized with her co-star, Tega, who has had to tackle trolls online

She advised Tega to stay strong while lecturing internet users on the importance of mental health

Members of the online community had a lot to say to Angel’s teaching and a number of them either agreed with or bashed her

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has gotten internet users talking for the umpteenth time after she showed support for her controversial co-star, Tega.

Tega recently cried out on social media about being done with the negativity and online bullying she had faced.

In reaction to Tega’s post, Angel advised her to stay strong. According to her, she should be gallant.

In her words:

“Alaye better dey gallant.”

Not stopping there, Angel continued to post about mental health and its importance.

She told internet users to be kind to her and other BBNaija stars because they were also human and despite their participation on the show coming with fame, they were also prone to making mistakes.

Angel added that people shouldn’t use their moral compass to make things harder for the rest of them.

Social media users react

Angel’s post on mental health as she showed solidarity for Tega raised mixed reactions from internet users. Legit.ng gathered some of their comments.

Ifunanya_official:

“Ok Angel. The fame comes with challenges just as the emblem on Pere’s neck comes with respect. So enjoy it.”

Fine_winee:

“Now now now angel u dn dey drop motivational quote.”

Papiiitino:

“People judging people for things they also guilty of Just because their own no enter TV.”

Justdanza.4:

“Mental health? But you are not even helping yourself to avoid dragging.”

Stanceyyy__:

“Since d beginning of show mental health dis, mental that, run mad u no go run mad.”

Futballpunter:

“Abeg make NormaI pple dey go dis BBNAlJA. Any small thing think of their mental health. Who send una msg.”

Hotboy_szn:

“Angel stay out of this matter. Allow us handle tega.”

Leaddyskincare:

“You are talking on behalf of Tega...We understand.”

Tega speaks on claims of sleeping with Boma

Big Brother Naija season six ex-housemate, Tega Dominic, is obviously still having a hard time getting people to be on her side after her run on the show.

The BBNaija star has continued to field off attacks from critics who were displeased with her actions with her co-star on the show, Boma, despite her being a married woman.

In a recent Instagram live interview, Tega reacted to claims of having slept with Boma on the reality show. According to the mother of one, who seemed in disbelief that people still felt that way, the show is rated 18.

