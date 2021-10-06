Zodiac signs are determined by one's birth dates and singer Burna Boy recently revealed that he is a Cancer

Reports online states that Cancer is one of the most challenging signs to have due to how emotionally expressive they are

The On The Low crooner is not finding his zodiac sign easy, however, he stated that he is getting a hang of it

Burna Boy seems to be one of the great believers in zodiac signs as he recently lamented about his.

The Ye crooner, who revealed that he is a Cancer, noted that having such a sign is stressful.

Singer Burna Boy laments about his zodiac sign. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy and his zodiac sign

The musician, however, stated that he is getting a hang of it.

According to Astrology zodiac signs, Cancer can be one of the most challenging zodiac signs to get to know. They are very emotional and sensitive, and care deeply about matters of the family and their home.

The website also stated that Cancer is sympathetic and attached to people they keep close. Those born with their Sun in Cancer are very loyal and able to empathize with other people's pain and suffering.

Read Burna Boy's statement below:

Nigerians react

chii.ogbu:

"They’re very sensitive, it’s an emotional roller coaster for them."

valdonclint:

"I used to take this Zodiac thing serious, small thing I will start asking someone ”Whats your zodiac sign” to ascertain if my prediction of their characteristics traits were correct, but not anymore. All na wash."

jenn_nifa:

"Guess am the only one that doesn't do this Zodaic sign shiiiiii."

jerr_malik:

"People that dunno zodiac signs will now think burnaboy got cancer."

oluwakemi._o:

"I am a cancer I know we r stressful."

yemisidotcom:

"Y’all need to grow up and stop blaming it on signs."

official_bobby_fredrick:

"Sagittarius are the best abeg, humans coated in heavens sugar."

uncommondjango:

"Burna Me I Sha Love your Music… Even if your Sign is Leprosy, I don’t give a d*mn… Just keep giving us those mind awakening soul Music!!! Outsider 4 Life!!!!!"

veevyane__:

"Being a Libra is peaceful."

