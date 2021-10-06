When apps used by billions of people worldwide blinked out, lives were disrupted, businesses were cut off from customers

A techprenuer like Mark Zuckerberg also lost billions of dollars during the outage from his platforms - Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp

But, Zuckerberg says he is not bothered about the money lost but rather focused on strengthening their systems

California - Techprenuer, Mark Zuckerberg, has said that he was not worried about the money lost or the number of users who migrated to other social media platforms during a seven-hour outage of his services on Monday, October 4.

Zuckerberg, who made his stance known in a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 6 said he was rather concerned about those who rely on his products to connect with friends and family.

Zuckerberg says his focus is on customer satisfaction than financial considerations.

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“We’ve spent the past 24 hours debriefing how we can strengthen our systems against this kind of failure. This was also a reminder of how much our work matters to people.”

Also, Zuckerberg said the allegations of a Whistleblower against Facebook services are untrue and do not depict Facebook and its sister platforms.

His words:

“At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. That's just not true.”

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reports that Facebook’s worldwide crash exposed the risks of relying on its social networking products.

It also stated that the issue threatened to attract more unwanted scrutiny.

Zuckerberg loses N2.4trillion in 1 day

Zuckerberg suffered a significant loss in fortune as two major happenings weakened the confidence of investors in the social media giant.

His fortune declined by $5.9 billion (about N2,430,896,630,319.77) to $117 billion in total during the outage.

The Facebook owner is now the world’s sixth-richest person.

An unusually long outage

On Monday evening, the services of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram witnessed a global outage.

The "lengthy outage" of the company’s apps sent its shares down by 4.8%.

The outage is estimated to have cost the company tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

