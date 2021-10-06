A Nigerian mum has become the centre of social media discuss following the reason she gave her son for the temporary shutdown of 3 popular social media platforms

In a text message sent to her son, the woman said the shutdown is as a result of the owner of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg selling them off to the devil

Mixed reactions have trailed the content of the viral text with many describing the text as an attitude typical of African mum

A young man sent social media buzzing after he shared the text message his mum sent him over the temporary shutdown of popular social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The mother, in the text shared by Instablog9ja, had blamed the platforms owner Mark Zuckerberg for the shutdown.

The mum said Mark Zuckerberg sold the platforms Photo Credit: Daniel Acker, @instablog9ja

She stated that Mark sold the platforms to the devil causing it to shutdown.

The woman maintained that it is another sign of the end time.

The text read:

"Forward this message to your family, they don't want us to be informed, the end time is near. Mark Zuckerberg just sold WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram to the devil."

Nigerians react

@enetimi_sheila_tekearede said:

"Thought I won’t see this yet they are still using it to send the message."

@chi_deenma commented:

"Something my mom can dothey need to give her award as the best broadcaster "

@ogensimah wrote:

"..The devil is man and woman with an evil heart... The kingdom of the devil is in the heart of men!! Dear mummy, Devil does not exist anywhere."

@uncommondjango remarked:

"Diary of an African Mum! I’m expecting almost all Nigerian youths to receive this message in the space of 2 weeks! E go reach all of us "

@jerr_malik opined:

"So mommy what next?

"Did the transaction between Mark and Satan not work again?

"Update us "

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the reason for the shutdown of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has been revealed.

The disappearance of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has been linked to DNS, which is the traffic warden that tells internet traffic where to go or highway that connects internet users to these social media platforms.

This means over 122.5 million Nigerians - 23.88 million Nigerians on Facebook (as of August 2020), 90 million from WhatsApp (as of 2021), and 8.67 million on Instagram - couldn't access these platforms simultaneously.

DNS route every internet user request to their desired destination.

For example, if you type google.com, the system that will connect you to the Google page is DNS - every internet property are linked to it, and if you search for any site online and the landing page isn't brought out, there is a high probability that the website is not on the internet because if it is, DNS will take you there.

