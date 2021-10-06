BBNaija season six finalist, Cross has discussed his relationship with female housemates while he was in Big Brother's house

The reality star revealed what got him attracted to Angel and how he likes Saskay but does not consider going into a relationship with her

Cross finally made it known that he had feelings for almost all the female ex-housemates, a statement that got fans' reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Cross has discussed his relationship with female ex-housemates of the show.

In an interview with the show host, Ebuka, Cross hinted that he did like Saskay and was a big fan of her smartness but he is not considering a relationship with her outside the house.

Cross talks about his relationship with Saskay and Angel.

Source: Instagram

Cross further talked about his romance with Angel and what got him attracted to her:

"I noticed her from the beginning, I thought she was amazingly hot and has a strength of a warrior because I see no reason why a woman go come where boys dey shower and she go just wan shower with them she no send you.

"She is so comfortable with herself, you understand, That thing messed with my mind and I knew she is not a normal babe she is so strong she is comfortable with her skin."

Cross finally made it known that he had feelings for almost all the female housemates.

Watch the video below:

Fans share their opinion

Fans have reacted to Cross' statement that he had feelings for all the female ex-housemates.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Fortune27228:

"You see angel has a smart girl Casue she kisses and bath with all the guys in the house."

Darlwright77:

"Ebuka's reaction when he heard him say all the ladies in the house. Eweeee in Emmanuel voice."

Miriammusingong:

"Crosskay and crossgel in the mud bc he says he has same feelings for all those ladies."

Pat_nelly:

"Lol cross oo" I have feelings for almost all the women in that house."

Angel speak on her relationship with Cross, Boma

BBNaija season six finalist, Angel had disclosed the reason behind her strategy of exposing her body to male ex-housemates while in the Big Brother house.

Angel said she does not place a value in her nakedness but on her other attributes like her smartness and funny part.

She also revealed what got her attracted to Cross and why she can never be friends with Boma.

