As part of its efforts to curb the rising insecurity in the eastern region, the southeast governors have decided to introduce a new security outfit

The Igbo leaders gave a directive that all states in the zone should reintroduce the Ebube Agu security outfit

The leaders who condemned the sit-at-home order by IPOB urged the people to ensure the directive is not adhered to, going forward

Enugu state- Again, the Southeast governors and other leaders, mandated all the states in the zone to launch the region’s security outfit, Ebube-Agu, before the end of the year.

The Punch reports that the Igbo leaders made this disclosure in the eight-point communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Enugu, the Enugu state capital, on Tuesday, October 5.

Legit.ng gathered that the Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, did not attend the meeting.

The southeast governors plans to relaunch the Ebube-Agu security outfit again. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Source: Facebook

In the communiqué, which was read by the chairman of Southeast Governors’ Forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi, the leaders have therefore resolved to support the security agencies to stop the mayhem, a report by The Nation also indicate.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It read:

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in the Diaspora who do not feel the pains. In view of the information that even IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South -East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South- East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone."

Umahi also said the meeting received the committee report on various matters affecting the South-East, especially on the issue of security and marginalization of the zone.

Southeast Governors take final decision on IPOB’s sit-at-home, Ignore Nnamdi Kanu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the southeast governors and traditional rulers on Tuesday, October 5, condemned the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which is usually enforced every Monday.

It was reported that the governors' position was contained in a communique read by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, the chairman of the southeast governors' forum.

The communique was made available on Facebook by Francis Nwaze, Governor Umahi's media aide.

Source: Legit