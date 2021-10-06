BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalists, Pere and Whitemoney, have spoken about the state of things between them after the show

During a recent interview, Pere and Whitemoney agreed that there was a ‘bromance’ between them

This interesting revelation came after the duo had series of clashes on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Whitemoney and Pere, appear to have buried the hatchet between them and their relationship has improved.

During a recent interview with BBNaija The Buzz show host, Toke Makinwa, the duo agreed that there was no bad blood between them and they have a bromance.

Recall that Pere and Whitemoney appeared to be the antagonist and protagonist while in the BBNaija house. They had series of clashes that stemmed from lack of trusting each other’s motives.

Whitemoney and Pere say there is a bromance between them. Photos: @whitemoney_, @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Pere and Whitemoney say they have a bromance

Well, in the recent interview with Toke, they were asked the current state of things between them and if it was a bromance, real relationship or just for the show.

In response to that, they both agreed to have a bromance between them and were even ready to hug it out but ended up bumping fists.

Also in the interview, Pere spoke on if his ‘military’ way of talking was the way he talked in reality.

According to him, he takes on that voice when he is angry but wants to have a hold of the situation.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Numerous internet users have reacted to Toke’s interview with the finalists. A number of them were of the opinion that it was ruining the reunion show.

Read some of their comments below:

Darlwright77:

“Like this now our reunion don spoil.”

Fig8kimberly:

“Toke should sha leave this work for ebuka abeg.”

Bankedavid:

“She should be objective and not have fixed opinions about people.”

Peacendabai:

“No need for reunion again.”

Interesting.

