There’s a Bromance Between Us: Whitemoney and Pere Finally Agree in Trending Video After Leaving BBNaija House
- BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalists, Pere and Whitemoney, have spoken about the state of things between them after the show
- During a recent interview, Pere and Whitemoney agreed that there was a ‘bromance’ between them
- This interesting revelation came after the duo had series of clashes on the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Whitemoney and Pere, appear to have buried the hatchet between them and their relationship has improved.
During a recent interview with BBNaija The Buzz show host, Toke Makinwa, the duo agreed that there was no bad blood between them and they have a bromance.
Recall that Pere and Whitemoney appeared to be the antagonist and protagonist while in the BBNaija house. They had series of clashes that stemmed from lack of trusting each other’s motives.
Pere and Whitemoney say they have a bromance
Well, in the recent interview with Toke, they were asked the current state of things between them and if it was a bromance, real relationship or just for the show.
In response to that, they both agreed to have a bromance between them and were even ready to hug it out but ended up bumping fists.
Also in the interview, Pere spoke on if his ‘military’ way of talking was the way he talked in reality.
According to him, he takes on that voice when he is angry but wants to have a hold of the situation.
See the video below:
Social media users react
Numerous internet users have reacted to Toke’s interview with the finalists. A number of them were of the opinion that it was ruining the reunion show.
Read some of their comments below:
Darlwright77:
“Like this now our reunion don spoil.”
Fig8kimberly:
“Toke should sha leave this work for ebuka abeg.”
Bankedavid:
“She should be objective and not have fixed opinions about people.”
Peacendabai:
“No need for reunion again.”
Interesting.
Whitemoney shows love to social media handler on his birthday
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, is very appreciative of his social media handler while he was in the house, Libra King, and showed him love on his birthday.
Libra King who was also described as the baddest handler by his fans turned a new age on October 3, 2021.
A small party was organised for the celebrant and a number of BBNaija stars were in attendance including Whitemoney.
In videos making the rounds, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner was seen appreciating Libra King for his efforts and went ahead to shower him with a heartfelt prayer on his big day.
