BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, recently showed great love to his social media handler, Libra King, on his birthday

Libra King turned a year older and Whitemoney alongside other BBNaija stars celebrated with him

In a video making the rounds on social media, Whitemoney was seen showering heartfelt prayers on the celebrant as he declared his love for him

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, is very appreciative of his social media handler while he was in the house, Libra King, and showed him love on his birthday.

Libra King who was also described as the baddest handler by his fans turned a new age on October 3, 2021.

A small party was organised for the celebrant and a number of BBNaija stars were in attendance including Whitemoney.

BBNaija Whitemoney's social media handler marks birthday. Photos: @whitemoney, @libra_king

Source: Instagram

In videos making the rounds, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner was seen appreciating Libra King for his efforts and went ahead to shower him with a heartfelt prayer on his big day.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As Whitemoney declared his love for his handler, he prayed for more doors to open for him and for him to have more money.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Bensonokonkwo:

“A Good handler.”

Esteesuzzy:

“Eyaaaaa that guy really tried ooo happy birthday to him. See my mazi looking like a millionaire already ❤️.”

Nofriendzone2020:

“Best handler the guy really tru no b small .”

Folaloveth:

“Social media means a lot to a business owner. Either you have shop or not, this channels gives connections. You get connected to people who you can't just walk up to by the road sides, shopping malls, etc. So appreciate people who supports you through media's.

Nice one.

Ex-BBNaija stars say they knew Whitemoney would win show

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show no doubt entertained viewers for 10 weeks and now it has finally come to an end.

The final BBNaija show was filled with pomp and excitement especially after the undoubtedly most popular housemate, Whitemoney, emerged as the winner of the show.

Before Whitemoney won the show, Legit TV had the chance to speak with ex-BBNaija housemates and a number of them seemed to think it was clear Whitemoney was taking the prize home.

Source: Legit.ng