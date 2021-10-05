The race for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship seat has officially commenced

A frontline aspirant and former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Al-Makura has officially joined the race

His support group, Al-Makura Support Organisation, says the former governor is the man to beat in the race

FCT, Abuja - The Al-Makura Support Organisation (ASO), the official Campaign Organisation for Al-Makura chairmanship bid for the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated its principal, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

The group congratulated the former governor of Nasarawa state for heeding the call of party faithful across the country to officially throw his hat into the ring for the APC's chairmanship position.

Senator Al-Makura is the leading aspirant for the APC chairmanship race. Photo credit: Nasarawa state govt

Source: Facebook

The ASO which has been at the forefront of advocacy to mobilise support for Al-Makura's candidacy for about eight months expressed delight that her efforts have yielded fruits with the official declaration on Monday, October 4.

Part of a statement by ASO sent to Legit.ng read:

“That Al-Makura has finally declared to run, officially, is a testimony of the widespread support our relentless advocacy across the length and breadth of the country has garnered for our principal. There is now a seeming consensus that he is the man to beat!

“Today, he remains the leading candidate that trumps others, in antecedents, achievement, competence, and capacity. More importantly, we know Al-Makura is the unifier that APC needs at this point to unite the diverse tendencies in the party, and strengthen its progressive ideology whilst sustaining the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“With the official declaration done, we at the ASO will now go full throttle to further market our principal, launch his manifesto and convince the majority of party members and stakeholders to support his aspiration.

“We are determined to ensure that Al-Makura emerges as the next APC national chairman in a free, fair, and credible contest based on the superiority of our ideas and our ability to build a consensus around our candidate and his manifesto.

“We call on all APC faithful to join us in making the repositioning of the APC, a reality, with the emergence of Senator Tanko Al-Makura as national chairman.”

APC Northeast stakeholders endorse Al-Makura

In a related development, a group within the APC recently endorsed Al-Makura as the next party chairman.

The group, North-East APC Progressive Social Media Forum insisted that Al-Makura has the credentials to lead the party to victory in 2023.

The group further noted that Al-Makura was not an alternative but the only option to help the party achieve its goals.

Source: Legit Nigeria