Heartbreaking photos had showed a little boy being comforted by his elder sister while vomiting

The boy identified as Beckett was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2018 and the photos of him with his elder sister was shared in 2019 by his mother

Beckett's mum said she shared the photos to show the world the importance of family, adding that the boy and his elder sister had developed a bond that only exists between siblings

In September 2019, a young boy, Beckett, went viral after his mum posted photos of him with his elder sister who comforted him as he vomited over a toilet in reaction to a gruelling treatment.

Beckett, who was four years at the time and battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, has defeated the disease and resumed school, Daily Mail reports.

Beckett has beaten acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Photo credit: Kennedy News and Media

He and his elder sister, Aubrey, who was five at the time, had developed a bond that only exists between siblings.

Beckett's mum, Kaitlin Burge, who posted the heartbreaking photos in 2019 said she shared the viral images online to show the world the importance of family.

The little boy had spent months in the hospital having chemotherapy and has now been given a clean bill of health.

Seven-year-old Aubrey still plays the role of protector, according to Kaitlin.

In her words:

"Aubrey had such a huge impact on helping him get through this. They developed a bond that only siblings have that I couldn't even replace."

