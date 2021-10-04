Wizkid's Essence featuring Tems is unarguably the biggest song of the year as it keeps breaking records on international scenes

The single off the Made in Lagos album has sold one millions copies in the Unites States earing both Wiuzkid and Tems platinum plaques

In his appreciation speech, Wizkid was full of praises for Tems and he expressed how special the recent win is to him

Wizkid's Essence with colleague, Tems, has continued to break records outside the shores of Africa and it is a pleasing feat for both the singer and his millions of fans.

The song has gone platinum in the United States after selling one million copies under one year since its release.

Wizkid and Tems holding their plaques Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Essence goes platinum

In a video sighted on Instgram, Wizkid and Tems each held their plaues and Wizkid gave an appreciation speech as expectd.

The singer appreciated and commended Tems, noting the world needs to hear her, he declared that she is in her moment.

The Ginger crooner also expressed how personal and special the feat he just achieved with Tems is to him and then thanked his management, team, and fans for making it possible.

He also noted that he is the CEO of rebel gang, the fan base for Tems.

"I love you baby girl you are special and you are a superstar. This is your time and moment and the world needs to hear this because it is special to me."

See the post below:

Wizkid and Tems perform Essence together for the first time

Singer Wizkid and Tems were among artistes who made an appearance at the Lost in Riddim concert in Sacramento.

US-based fans of the Nigerian music stars got the treat of their lives as they witnessed the two perform Essence together for the first time.

When the singers also shared a hug in the middle of their performance, the crowd went wild with excitement.

