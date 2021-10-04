Popular comedian, MC Mbakara is in a jubilation mood over Whitemoney's BBNaija season six win

He was in a wild celebration when Ebuka announced Whitemoney as the winner, he threw cash in the air, and danced with fans.

The comedian shared a rare photo of himself and Whitemoney before he got into the BBNaija house and said its the turn of the reality star to show him the way

Popular comedian, MC Mbakara is a big fan of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes winner, Whitemoney.

He shared a video of himself watching the grand finale live broadcast with the fans.

MC Mbakara in wild jubilation over Whitemoney BBNaija win. Credit: @mcmbakara

Source: Instagram

Everywhere was tensed when the show host, Ebuka was about to announce the winner, upon Whitemoney's announcement, the comedian was seen throwing wads of cash to the fans and he embarked on wild jubilation at the venue.

He threw cash at almost everyone present, DJ's cameramen as he expressed his happiness towards Whitemoney's emergence.

In another post he shared a rare photo of the BBNaija winner and himself before Whitemoney gets into the house and described the twist of winning BBNaija will have on their relationship:

"2018 Mc Mbakara Carry me along 2021 Whitemoney Carry me along That’s Life For you."

Fans reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the kind gestures MC Mbakara has shown to the BBNaija winner.

Legit.ng captures some of their comments, read below:

Chrishappiness53

"One thing I love and will always love about you is how happy and supporting u are towards other people's success,May God bless u."

Aleyaattih:

"Na so the life dey o."

Cjhenry_0827

"Winning is always sweet ooo."

Divislapsh:

"Abi na thanks boss you supported him too much too."

Zinny_divaa:

"See me crying. See love ❤️. Thanks MC for this genuine love ❤️❤️. Na who love Mazi we dey love."

Rex_king411:

"Nice you just gained a fan bro."

This show is predictable, Nigerians react to Whitemoney's win

Enugu-born entrepreneur, Whitemoney emerged as the winner of the BBNaija season 6 beating the last lady standing Liquorose to the grand prize.

Whitemoney has always demonstrated confidence since he entered the Biggie's house and he showed it to the very last day.

His eventual win got Nigerians talking with many suggesting that the reality show is predictable and boring.

Source: Legit.ng