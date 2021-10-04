Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day speech

The Human rights lawyer said he was amazed at the president hailing Britain for uniting Nigeria in his speech

Falana noted that the structure put in place by the British colonialists is still affecting the country’s developmental process till date

FCT, Abuja- A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, says he is surprised the President Muhammadu Buhari could hail Britain for uniting Nigeria in his Independence Day speech.

The Punch reports that Falana who made this statement on Sunday, October 3, in Abuja, noted that Nigeria is still grappling with underdevelopment due to its failure to remove structures mounted by the British colonialists.

The human rights lawyer stated that he was wondering where the appreciation was coming from knowing fully well that the colonial regime engaged in a divide and rule system.

Falana said:

“When President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast yesterday (October 1) was thanking the British for uniting us, I was wondering where that was coming from, because the colonial regime engaged in divide-and-rule.”

When asked if it had been so far so good since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Falana said it had been “so far ,so bad.”

The paragraph in the president's independence day speech seem to be a puzzle for Falana, as he noted further that Nigeria is still underdeveloped due to its failure to remove structures mounted by the British colonialists, a report by Today also indicate.

The activist added:

“Nigeria has refuse to get it right; whereas, in 1960, Nigeria was ahead of many countries in Asia, including, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the rest of them. Today, some of these countries have frog jumped; they have left us as a Third World country and they have metamorphosed into First World."

