Big Brother Naija has become one of the most anticipated reality TV shows in Nigeria. In fact, the show records thousands of people at its various centres across the country who register to be a part of it.

Popularly called BBNaija, the show started in 2006 and has produced six winners so far. The grand finale of season six happened on Sunday, October 3, and it saw Enugu-born businessman Whitemoney emerge as the winner.

1. The Shine Ya Eye winner (2021)

Whitemoney was recently crowned the winner of season six. The young man won the N90m prize money. The Enugu-born businessman will continue doing business.

2. The Lockdown winner (2020)

Laycon's win is still remembered to date. The young man's music Fierce rented the air even while he was in the house. After the show, Laycon continued with his music career and has been doing well in it.

3. The Pepper Dem winner (2019)

Mercy Eke is the first woman to emerge as the winner of the BBNaija show. Mercy is into real estate and an ambassador of some brands.

4. The Double Wahala winner (2018)

Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe was crowned the winner of season four of the show. The young man who is a pilot disappeared from the limelight a few weeks after the end of the show.

It is, however, reported that Miracle is still travelling around the world as a pilot.

5. The See Gobe winner (2017)

11 years after the first season of BBNaija, Efe Ejeba was crowned the winner of season 2. After the show, Efe moved from Jos to Lagos to pursue his music career.

The musician has been releasing songs since then.

6. BBNaija Season 1 winner (2006)

There was no title for the first season of the BBNaija show, but, a winner emerged from it.

Katung Aduwak was the first BBNaija winner. Following his win, the young man bagged a directorial degree from the Digital Film Academy in New York. He is now a filmmaker and has both produced and directed movies and music videos.

