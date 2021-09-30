BBNaija Shina Ya House housemates, Whitemoney and Pere talked about their readiness to get married and it seems Whitemoney needs more time

Whitemoney said he would love to get married but he will need time to build himself up in readiness for his wife's comfort

Pere on the other hand declared that he is ready for marriage, fans of the reality stars have responded to their conversation on marriage

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemates, Pere and Whitemoney got into a conversation about marriage and both have signified their interest to become married men.

Whitemoney and Pere speak on their readiness to get married. Credit: @whitemoney @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney hinted that he would need more time before he considers getting married:

"Yes I wanna get married but I'm not ready, These first years is to build my finances and stability so that when my wife is coming, she is coming into a comfortable home just one or two years to build my finances e don finish. My background and finances need to be solid."

Pere, on the other hand, made it known that he is ready for marriage, he is just waiting for a wife.

Watch the video below:

Fans reaction

Fans of the reality stars have responded to their readiness for marriage in different ways.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Callmechisom:

"This is why he will win so he can come and marry me."

Aliusandra:

"And Toke is out scandalising White money of being married."

Loadedpulse

"Never seen someone so dedicated and selfless in handling kitchen affair including making it so clean in history of BBN and BBA.Only those that knows about kitchen and cleanliness will appreciate. Weldon Whitemoney your reward of services is on his way inside and outside the house. Hygiene is a habit not strategy."

Vicron_collections:

"Pere wey no fit manage first marriage dey mind ready Weldon."

Adedoyinwins:

"Wise man!! Very important even for me as a female that my goal to build my finances before getting married!! Or think of marriage self."

Pretty_lucienne:

"it's their bond for me, Pere and WM... they will be friends definitely."

Pere admits he is starting to like Whiteoney

BBnaija Shine Ya Eyes star, Pere admitted he got fond of fellow housemate, Whitemoney despite their issues in the past.

Pere was heard telling Whitemoney that he liked him more when he got closer to him.

After Pere admittance, the duo put their shoulders around each other and laughed.

Source: Legit