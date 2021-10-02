Fashion designer Tolu Bally is more than thankful to the Lord on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

The celebrity designer in an Instagram post announced to the world that she gifted herself a new home in celebration of her new age

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from her followers and celebrity clients

It is indeed a joyful moment for Nigerian fashion designer, Tolu Bally, who has just added a new age on Saturday, October 2.

The celebrity fashion designer took to her post on Instagram and recounted how she had asked God for three different things on her last birthday.

Fashion designer Tolu Bally gifts herself a house as she clocks new age. Photo: @tolubally

Source: Instagram

Tolu disclosed that she has been granted all three things as she also revealed that she gifted herself a home on her birthday.

The thankful designer appreciated the Lord for sticking with her and making her heart’s desires come true.

She wrote:

"On my birthday last year, I asked God for 3 things and this year, I have the grace of thanking him for those 3 things. I’ll be saying more prayers; planning ; working hard and smart and doing my dancing in this new home. God is so intentional about me. Double congratulations to me . Happy birthday to me."

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Well-wishers were seen in the comment section congratulating the designer and wishing her a happy birthday celebration.

Read comments below:

_kehindebankole said:

"Congratulations and happy birthday baby."

gbemioo said:

"Happy Birthday and Congratulations."

mizwanneka said:

"Happy birthday my almost birthday mate ❤️❤️ I knew I love u specially , here is one of the reasons and congratulations on everything love."

acupofkhafi said:

"Happy birthday to you Beautiful Tolu!!! God bless you immensely. He has only just started in your life and I am so excited for how much more he has got in store for you!!! I love you loads and loads."

bolanle said:

" love it congratulations babes."

Tolu Bally rewards herself with a car

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Tolu Bally flooded her Instagram page with lovely photos of her newly acquired 2020 Range Rover automobile.

The hard-working fashion designer disclosed that the multimillion naira purchase is a way of pampering herself.

Fans and colleagues of the celebrity designer flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

