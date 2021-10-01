A legal practitioner and member of the Imo state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association has been killed by a stray bullet

Amaechi Udogaranya who owns a law firm in the state capital, Owerri was hit by the bullet while on his way to pick up his kids

His death has thrown his immediate family, relatives, community, and the Imo state legal community into mourning

Owerri - A lawyer has been killed in Owerri, the Imo state capital after a stray bullet reportedly hit him while officials of the Owerri Capital Development Authority and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers clashed.

The Punch newspaper reports that the clash caused chaos in the state capital while residents scampered for safety during the melee.

The Uzodimma-led government in Imo state is yet to react to the clash. Photo credit: Imo state government

Source: Facebook

The incident, which happened at the Control Post Roundabout in Owerri, also gridlock in the ever-busy area.

While gunshots rent the air, a passer-by, who was later identified as Amaechi Udogaranya, a legal practitioner was hit by a bullet and confirmed dead in a hospital he was rushed to.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The deceased hailed from the Oguta local government area of the state, and owned a law firm in Owerri.

He was said to be on his way to pick his children from school when he was shot and met his untimely death.

A relative quoted in the report said:

“Barrister Amaechi Udogaranya, who was from Oguta, was killed by a stray bullet during the fracas. He was happily married with kids. This is most unfortunate.”

A lawyer, Ephraim Anthony, said the Owerri branch of the Nigerian Bar Association was saddened by the loss.

Speaking on the fracas, the Imo state police command spokesman, Micheal Abattam, said the command had restored normalcy in the area.

Governor Hope Uzodimma condemns murder of Akunyili in Anambra

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma has condemned the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Late Prof. Dora Akunyili.

The governor described the gruesome murder of the accomplished medical doctor as an act of wickedness.

He stated that the unfortunate incident should be an opportunity for security operatives in Anambra state and other southeast states to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the increasingly restive region.

Source: Legit