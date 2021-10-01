Nigeria celebrates its 61st Independence Anniversary today, Friday, October 1 with many calling for a truly independent nation

For Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a viable national dialogue, and practice of true federalism are needed in the nation

Governor Okowa admitted that the country grapples with a lot of challenges, but noted that they are surmountable

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers for the country as it continues to grapple with security and economic challenges.

He made the call on Thursday, September 30 in Asaba, in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the 61st anniversary of the nation's independence.

In the message contained in a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor reiterated his call for a national dialogue and a new constitution for the country.

He said that both issues were veritable windows for resolving all developmental, economic, and political challenges facing the nation, noting that Nigeria could become peaceful and progressive if leaders resolved to be patriotic and honest, and the citizenry obedient in their actions.

The governor insisted that now was auspicious to address the nagging issues of restructuring and true federalism in the polity, pointing out that many voices were becoming louder on the imperativeness of both matters for the desired unity in the country.

According to him, we cannot have a good country if our people don't resolve to live together peacefully as no meaningful development can take place in a country bogged down by varying crises.

He added:

“I particularly congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on this landmark occasion and urge him and other leaders in the country to use the celebration to reflect on the nagging issues dangerously threatening the foundation of our existence.

“Our country is bedeviled with lots of challenges, which are not insurmountable if only we dedicate ourselves to the ideals of patriotism that our past heroes laboured for, and were committed to.

“These challenges are not insurmountable as we continue to hope that Nigerians will live together to build a great and perfect nation as envisioned by our founding fathers.”

Giving all Nigerians a voice

Governor Okowa recently called on the federal government to create an avenue for a national dialogue to dissect and seek a panacea to various challenges facing the country.

Okowa made the call at an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Delta state held at St. Peters Anglican Cathedral, Asaba.

He said that there were too many voices of anger calling for justice, fairness, and equity in the affairs of the nation and urged the federal government to take steps to listen to the voices.

