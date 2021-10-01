As Nigeria celebrates her 61st Independence anniversary, some citizens have decided to protest against the APC-led government

The protesters are of the opinion that President Buhari is incompetent and called for his resignation

Their protest was not so successful as not long after they converged, they were dispersed by anti-riot policemen

Some aggrieved Nigerians who took to the streets of Abuja on Friday, October 1, to protest against the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari have been dispersed by security operatives.

The Nation reports that the heavily armed policemen fired tear gas canisters as they gave the protesters a hot chase.

It was gathered that the protesters had converged at Dantata bridge along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road in the nation's capital where they planned to begin their demonstrations when the police arrived.

Angry protesters blocked the Abuja Airport Road. Photo credit: Zevi Gins Naija

Source: Facebook

There is too much hardship

In another report by the Independent, the protesters were said to be holding placards while chanting “Buhari Must Go.”

Among their grievances are the continuous increase in the price of staple foods as well as the rise in insecurity across the country.

According to the protesters, the APC-led government has brought untold hardship and agony on Nigerians.

Buhari warns secessionist agitators

President Buhari addressed the nation in a broadcast to mark Nigeria's 61st independence on Friday, October 1.

In his address, said his government is ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten the nation’s national security.

Legit.ng reported that the president said Nigeria is for all and its unity is not negotiable. He explained that the ultimate success can only be achieved if everyone comes together with a common goal of having peace and prosperity for the country.

Takeaways from Buhari's speech

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier highlighted some key points from the president's speech.

On COVID-19, the Nigerian leader spoke on the need to ensure that the government explores all available options to ensure Nigerians have free access to safe and effective vaccines.

On insecurity, Buhari in his speech noted that gallant men and women of the military and security agencies have made tremendous progress.

According to the president, his administration would dialogue concerning solutions to address legitimate grievances.

Source: Legit.ng