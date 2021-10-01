A class four teacher at the Kaasa Basic School, Freeman Gebute, Ghana has creatively modelled some tourist sites to teach his pupils

A class four teacher at the Kaasa Basic School in Siniesi in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region, Freeman Gebute, Ghana has creatively modelled some tourist sites to teach his pupils.

Gebute said he was compelled to improvise to help the pupils who couldn't afford an educational trip to these heritage sites.

Talented Ghanaian Teacher Uses Clay to Model Tourist Sites for Pupils Unable to Afford Trip to See Them; Shares Photos Photo credit: Freeman Gebute

Source: UGC

He built the tourist sites using clay

During a History class, one of the subjects in the new curriculum for basic schools, he beautifully modelled the iconic Larabanga Mosque and the Jamestown Lighthouse to help the pupils have a sense of what the tourist sites look like.

Facebook post

He hinted in a Facebook post that models of the Flagstaff House and the Osu Castle are in the offing.

''Larabanga Mosque might be too far from me & my pupils, James town lighthouse might sound too strange to my pupils.

''Hmmm, we need to learn and know the more historical location in other to match other pupils who can easily visit these places. Thanks to my Sculpture & Graphic design masters, they gave me all I needed. I shall pass it to the young ones. Flagstaff house and Osu Castle loading,'' his pos read.

Meanwhile, Gebute told 3news.com that new rules in the school prohibit teachers from collecting monies from pupils as contributions to some of these sites.

''We used to contribute money to take the pupils to some of these tourist sites, but now things have changed, you can’t take money from the pupils and take them to places where you think they need to go and learn. So it is the funding, how to take over 20 pupils from this place to Larabanga and back is the problem,'' he said.

Source: Legit