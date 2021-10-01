A father has touched the hearts of many people after shaving his hair to show support for his sick son

Rayshawn Mims cut off his deadlocks in solidarity with his 7-year-old son who is battling cancer

Well-wishers have so far raised N18.2 million for Mims and his family

A loving father has brought tears to the eyes of many netizens after his show of support for his young son battling cancer.

Rayshawn Mims cut his dreadlocks as s show of support for his son battling cancer. Photos: Rayshawn Mims.

Source: UGC

Rayshawn Mims decided to do something special for his seven-year-old son Ahkeem who is undergoing chemotherapy.

In a video posted on September 16, Mims shaved his dreadlocks as a show of support for his son.

Mims shared a video of the moment on Facebook, depicting him standing behind his clean-shaven young son while encouraging him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Does it bother you that you have to get you hair cut?” he asked Ahkeem, who admitted that it did.

“But you do understand why it had to be cut? The medicine will make you better and it will grow back later,” Mims said.

You are strong

Mims further lauded his young son’s strength before shaving off his long dreadlocks.

“You have been strong and will continue being strong. Anything you have to go through, I will go through it with you. I will cut my hair with you,” Mims said.

After chopping off his hair, Mims admitted he resembled his son, saying:

“We now look like twins. Do you like my new look?” Mims asked his son, who nodded his head in the affirmative.

Diagnosis

Via a GofundMe account he started for Ahkeem, Mims stated they took the young boy to the hospital with a sprained knee on August 3.

However, the x-ray indicated that something was amiss, and they were referred to another hospital.

"Ahkeem was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer on August 16," he wrote.

Unable to work

Mims said that since the chemotherapy compromises his son's immunity, he cannot work to avoid the risk of infecting him with Covid-19.

Thus far, well-wishers have raised over N18.2 million for the family, exceeding the N2 million target.

Woman warms heart as she shaves hair in solidarity with daughter battling cancer

A woman has gone viral after a video of her shaving her hair in solidarity with her daughter who is battling cancer emerged.

In a video that was posted on LinkedIn by Kaisar Hamid, the woman could be seen shaving her daughter's hair. All of a sudden, she put the clipper on her hair and shaved it.

The daughter was surprised as her mouth was agape momentarily. Her eyes soon welled up with tears as she asked her mum why she was doing it.

Source: Legit.ng