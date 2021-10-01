Social media user Cameron said he found out the man who raised him was not his biological father aged 18

Years later, a DNA test confirmed it, and he reached out to his biological father

Father and son finally met, and their story inspired netizens to share how they met their dads

A man has shared the incredible story of how he finally met his biological father.

The man named Cameron shared two photos, one depicting a conversation he started with his father.

The second image showed father and son hanging out with their arms on each other’s shoulders.

Cameron learned about his biological father, aged 18, and they met when he reached 26. Photos: @CamDiggz.

He captioned the photo:

“How it started vs. how it’s going."

Two fathers

In a thread below the post, Cameron said that he did not know about his biological father until reaching 18 and was raised by another man.

According to Cameroon, he did a DNA test after turning 26, which confirmed that the man who had raised him was not his biological dad.

He wrote:

“I now have two fathers. My father that raised me, is still in my life. I found out about my biological dad when I was 18.

I didn’t actually do a DNA test until I was 26. Once it came back no probability I reached out to my biological dad."

Reaching out

Cameron reached out to his biological father through text and informed him that there was a chance he could be his soon.

“Hey my name is Cameron. I don’t really know how to do this, I'm just wondering and hoping you and I could have a conversation,” Cameroon’s message read.

“About what?” His father responded.

That is when Cameron informed him about their possible relationship.

Netizens share their stories

Cameron’s post went viral, and some netizens shared stories of how they met their biological dads. Here are some of the comments:

@casualmagical

"I’m so happy for you! I had a similar experience and connected with my dad on Facebook in 2013."

@BMeikyala

"Same thing happened to me."

@Henry_peterzz

"No DNA needed. You’re your father's son."

Cameron responded to the feedback writing:

“Your stories are inspiring and beautiful. Thanks to each and every one of you for sharing.”

She was switched at birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2002, two babies were born in a hospital in La Rioja, only five hours apart. The two babies were, however, handed to the wrong families after an accidental error.

For 19 years, these families raised these kids thinking they were their biological family until a DNA test proved them wrong.

The parents raised one child, and another was raised by a woman she believed was her grandmother.

