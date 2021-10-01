The six BBNaija finalists were left stunned and had a lot to munch during Big Brother's pre-independence day dinner organised for them

The finalists turned up in beautiful attires as they were welcomed into the luxury hall to have an expensive dinner to celebrate Nigeria's independence

Fans have reacted to the finalists' luxury dinner and complimented their beautiful attires for the event

Organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes have given their finalists a big treat as part of celebrations of Nigeria's Independence Day.

Moments from BBNaija season 6 finalists dinner. Credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

Biggie treated its six finalists, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Pere, Whitemoney, Cross, and Angel to an exclusive pre-Independence Day dinner and they all appeared gorgeous in the beautiful all.

The season six finalists expressed shock at the sight of the beautifully designed hall and the variety of meals available at the dinner for them.

It was all fun for them, they congratulated each other for making it to the finals as they wished Nigeria a Happy Independence Day celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video from the season 6 finalists below:

Fans reaction:

A couple of fans have responded to BBNaija season six finalists' dinner video with many complimenting their beautiful attires.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Cometh_quinci2:

"Rose is repping my state Edo she looks so pretty on her outfit WMG."

Adaobi702:

"May God bless and favor those who are voting for whitemoney."

Annvy_kollie:

"Pere for the money guys please vote Pere."

Nwaikualive:

"My Rose looking e choke oooo."

Maryamtajud_:

"Angel look crazy too much of everything is bad we kuku ma know the real top 5 finalists."

Van___el007:

"Liquor my state Edo we love you baby."

BBNaija housemates look stunning in neon outfits for Saturday party

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates appeared gorgeous on the ninth edition of their weekly Saturday night party.

They rocked neon-themed outfits and had the fun of their lives with Two DJs who supplied them good and unstoppable music throughout the entire party.

The party arena was not packed as usual because the housemates have been reduced to just nine but while some of them rocked the complete neon outfits, others had a mix of black and bejeweled caps to match.

Source: Legit