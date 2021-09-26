Big Brother treated the housemates to another weekly edition of the Saturday night party and it was indeed a fun night for them

The neon-themed party was even made more interesting as two DJs sgoed up to thrill the housemates with good music

Legit.ng compiled some interesting videos showing how housemates got to unwind at the party arena

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemates witnessed the ninth edition of the much-talked-about Saturday night party and it was nothing short of exciting.

As usual, activities for the night started building up after housemates were handed their outfits for the party and they found out it was neon-themed.

Housemates party hard Photo credit: @cross_daboss

Source: Instagram

Night party got lit

While some of them rocked complete neon outfits, others had a mix of black and bejewelled caps to match.

The party arena did not looked packed as usual as the housemates have reduced to nine in number, but it did not stop them from having an amazing time.

Cross, Whitemoney, Pere and Liquorose brought complete vibes to the dance arena.

Check out videos from the night below:

Nigerians react

Just like the housemates had fun in the house, viewers of the show also had a nice time watching them.

Read some comments about the party below:

shadyville08:

"Crossssss. Omo this reel too dope. The jam enter all the scenes."

_kelvinjude_:

"Cross the king of party."

galadofashionhub:

"General Perez,Cross & LR we’re the life of the party tonight."

mhiz_shai:

"He's so hyper 2day,my General would not kill, may u reign 4eva my Perez."

deegoldevents:

"Yes ooo my 5 star general gave them!"

symplykizz:

"Dance with gra gra, wins all the task with gra gra, and no doubt she’ll win the 90 million with gra gra. WINNEROSE."

gati_choco:

"We love our gra gra dancer."

rosahipsy_xx:

"I see whitemoney marking territories now."

Pere burst into tears while speaking about his mother and girlfriend

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Pere Egbi became emotional when Biggie, during his diary session, asked him about the important people in his life.

Pere had missed his girlfriend who was a major player in him chasing his dreams to be in the Big Brother house.

He couldn't control his emotions when he was about to speak about his mother, as he burst into tears and he couldn't say much.

Source: Legit.ng