BBNaija's Tega Dominic has responded to one of her followers who made a comment about a bracelet she posted on her Instagram page

The over-inquisitive follower said he is sure it was Boma that bought the said bracelet for her and she did not hesitate to respond to him with a big yes

Tega's response to the follower has stirred reactions from online users with many suggesting it was an attempt to allow people to keep assuming whatever they like

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Tega Dominic has replied to a follower who suggested he was sure her controversial lover boy in the house, Boma got her an item she posted on her Instagram page.

Tega responds to over zealous fan who asked about Boma. @its_tegadominic @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

The reality star who seemed to drop a motivational quote posted a photo of a bracelet and captioned it:

"If you fall into pieces in crisis, there wasn’t much to you in the 1st place."

The follower seems not to understand the message she was trying to pass across but was quick to comment on the beautiful bracelet she posted that it was a gift from Boma.

Tega did not stress so much to explain herself, she just replied with a 'Yes".

See the exchange between Tega and the follower below:

Fans reactions

Tega's reaction to the overzealous fan has got internet users talking with many appealing to Nigerians to let bygone be bygone.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

__vhee___:

"Periodt make una assume wetin una wan assume."

Nelson_appy:

"Una don dey give this woman too much attention o."

Godspower_omoveh:

"is the yes for me."

Goodgod9670:

"No stress."

Monizmart:

"Husband, wife and concubine all of them attention seekers."

Asiwajulerry:

"Let bygone be gone, Nigerians shaaa. Until the babe can’t take it no more and start sending them home. It is okay abeg."

_Mmesomachukwu:

"She be like “yes na me do am, na me kee am, everything you accuse me of, I agree” Make una free this woman nah!"

Tega's husband demands to addressed by his name and not as her husband

Tega's husband, Ajeboh became popular when he expressed his support for his wife despite her affair with fellow housemate, Boma.

Ajeboh later expressed shock over his wife's romance with Boma, their marriage faced a little challenge before the couple made up and reconciled.

But Ajeboh has demanded the general public to address him by his name and not just as Tega's husband.

Source: Legit