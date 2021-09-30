Nigerians will have the chance to hear from Muhammadu Buhari as the president is prepared to address the country on Independence Day

According to media aide to the president, Femi Adesina, the address would be aired by 7am on NTA network news

To have access to the broadcast, the presidency urged television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of NTA

Abuja - Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, would address the nation on Friday, October 1, through a televised broadcast at 7am.

Legit.ng gathered that the broadcast is part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary celebrations.

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation by 7am on Friday, October 1. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity and seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, September 30.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

FG announces date for Independence public holiday

Earlier, the federal government declared Friday, October 1, as a public holiday to mark the 61st Independence anniversary celebration.

The declaration was made on behalf of the federal government by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The minister congratulated all Nigerians on the 61st independence and assured of the government’s commitment to tackle and eradicate all forms of challenges and all diverse problems.

Independence: FG beefs up security, shuts secretariat

Meanwhile, ahead of the 61st independence anniversary, the federal government announced that some sections of the federal secretariat complex in Abuja would be shut down.

This was done as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free independence celebration on Friday, October 1.

the complex is located close to Eagles Square in the Three Arms Zone and that it would be hosting the grand finale of the independence programme on Friday.

Independence anniversary: FG issues strong security warning ahead of October 1

In a related development, the general public has been alerted to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the country's 61st Independence anniversary.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in Abuja, on Friday, September 24, via his special adviser on media, Segun Adeyemi.

Mohammed in a statement made available to Legit.ng appealed to residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities.

Source: Legit