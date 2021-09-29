Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs is gushing over his lovely actress wife, Joke Silva as she celebrates her 60th birthday

It's a double celebration for Joke as she is also marking her 40th year of being in the entertainment industry

Jacobs complimented his wife's looks at 60 and fans of the movie stars had beautiful messages for the celebrant

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva is having a double celebration today, September 29, after she reached a landmark age of 60 years and spending a whopping 40 active years in the entertainment industry.

Olu Jacobs celebrates Joke Silva at 60. Credit: @_olujacobs

Her husband, another veteran actor, Olu Jacobs felicitated with his darling wife as they came up with the hashtag #40at60 to celebrate the big day.

Olu Jabobs shared beautiful photos of the celebrant on his Instagram page and talked about how beautiful she looks at the age of 60:

"Happy Birthday @ajokesilva 60 looks great on you #40at60."

Check out Olu Jacob's post below:

Fans and celebrities reactions

Fans and celebrity friends of the entertainers have also commended Joke Silva's beauty at 60 and sent their birthday wishes to her.

Legit.ng captured some of their wishes, read below:

Smartiny_chubytex:

"Happy birthday to you mummy."

brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday ma’am."

Soniatuebi:

"Happy birthday sweet mama Good endless blessings mama live long mama."

Janet_koroma:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Queen."

Olorisgb:

"Awwwnnn HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU momma wishing you llnp IJN AMEN."

Bukkybakky:

"Happy Birthday Ma'am❤️❤️❤️❤️. 60 surely looks good on you. God bless and keep you Always. Thank you for adding colour to our screens Always with stellar performances. Cheers ti the next 60!!!"

Iyiola_collection5:

"Happy birthday mummy❤️❤️❤️ today is my birthday too."

Source: Legit.ng