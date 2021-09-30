Nigerian senator, Mohammed Sani Musa, has sent a strong message to the federal government

The APC lawmaker called on the federal government to be very brutal in dealing with bandits, noting that they are spreading

The APC chieftain added that security situation in the past months has gone from bad to worse in his constituency

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Sani Musa, a senator representing Niger east, says the federal government needs to be “very ruthless” with bandits.

The Cable reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator made this disclosure on Wednesday, September 29, during an interview.

Concerning how things have fared in his constituency and Niger, the lawmaker said the state experienced relative peace for a while but the situation has now worsened.

The APC senator wants the federal government to be ruthless with bandits. Photo credit: Senator Mohammed Sani Musa

He said:

“In the last six months, it was very bad. Not until when the new service chiefs came and there was some kind of action, different from what they were doing before. And we had some kind of peace for some time, until now, when the terrorists all went back.

“It seems they all went back to Zamfara, which seems to be the epicentre of it. So, when they all went back to Zamfara, and the government decided to hit them in Zamfara, they’re now spreading. We had some peace in the last two months, but now, they’re back and they’re very ruthless. So, we also want the government to be very ruthless with them.”

Meanwhile, the Senate president Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouq Yahaya, have urged Nigerians to support the federal government in the fight against bandits, terrorists and kidnappers, a report by Vanguard stated.

They urged Nigerians to see the security challenges presently confronting the country as a national issue rather than ethnic one which needs a collective efforts to defeat.

