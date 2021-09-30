Jada-Pinkett-Smith has constantly proven that no topic is too steep to be discussed on her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk

This time around, Jada and Willow discussed wanting to get the famous BBL (Brazilian butt lift) procedure

The actress told her daughter that even at 50 she thought about going in for a Brazilian Butt Lift to make her backside look slightly more voluptuous

A social media beauty standard that has taken the world by storm is the Brazilian butt lift procedure (BBL).

Even Hollywood A-list celebs are not immune to the pressures of conforming to the big booty standards.

Jada and Willow Smith have opened up about almost getting the BBL procedure. Image: @jadapinkettsmit & @willowsmith

Jada and Willow considered BBL

Jada-Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith discussed the BBL in their latest episode of the Red Table Talk and admitted to longing for the procedure.

BallerAlert reports that in the episode titled 'Have you ever considered getting any work done, the 50-year-old actress said she considered expanding her derrière in order to achieve a fuller look.

Twenty-year-old Willow then opened up about having considered the BBL route herself. The singer was seeking "the tinniest bit" of enhancement on her butt but after much consideration, Willow opted for the more natural option of exercise.

In the video, Jada admits to advising her daughter to swap out the knife for some gym time to "build a butt." The mom told Willow that this would give the illusion of the surgery she wanted.

To give more insight into the procedure, Womens Health Mag reports that a BBL involves taking fat from other parts of your body and pumping them into the area that needs enhancing, aka the butt. The surgery became extremely popular in the US in 2019 where 28 000 BBLs were performed.

