A major candidate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election is suspected to have been kidnapped

The politician, Obiora Agbasimelo, is the candidate of the Labour Party in the guber race scheduled for Saturday, November 6

The party had gone through some internal challenges before the emergence of Agbasimelo fuelling speculations that his disappearance has a political undertone

Awka - The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra state, Obiora Agbasimelo, is missing, fuelling speculations that he has been kidnapped.

The Guardian newspaper reports that at the time of going to press, the whereabouts of Agbasimelo was unknown.

Agbasimelo is reportedly missing at the time of this report. Photo credit: Labour Party

Source: Facebook

The emergence of the lawyer and brother to the founder of the popular foundation, Oga Ndi Oga as LP’s governorship candidate came on the heels of crisis in the party.

The crisis reportedly threw up a faction and the erstwhile leading aspirant, a military officer, Nnamdi Nnoruka, was allegedly kidnapped and moved round parts of the state in the booth of his car.

Nnoruka, after the ordeal, was said to have chickened out of the race.

Meanwhile, The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some gunmen on Sunday, September 26 invaded a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and shot dead a member of the party, Somadina Oforma.

According to the report, others who were at the meeting sustained injuries during the incident which occurred at a local office of the APC at Uruagu, Nnewi North local government area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Nobody party can stop APC, says Oduah

Speaking on the forthcoming election, the senator representing Anambra North at the Senate, Senator Stella Oduah declared that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would be defeated in the next poll.

She said that no person or political party can stop the APC from winning the November 6, election.

Oduah also promised to deliver her senatorial district to the APC and its governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba during the election.

ADC campaign DG resigns 2 months to election

In a related development, the director-general of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship campaign organisation, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili has resigned from the party and active politics.

Chuma-Odili made this known in a statement he issued and sent to the party’s governorship candidate, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, and national chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu.

He explained that his decision to quit effective from Wednesday, September 22, was to allow him to take on some new challenges.

Source: Legit