Big Brother Naija reality star, Tochi, has sparked reactions on social media with his recent post online

The Lockdown housemate in a recent tweet, asked his fans to choose between 40 million of an unknown currency and a chance to meet him

His post which has since gone viral has attracted several hilarious reactions from social media, many of whom opted for the money

Tochi stays winning when it comes to stirring up controversy on social media and this time is no different.

Tochi caused a buzz online with his post. Photo credit: @tochi.official

Source: Instagram

Tochi ask fans to choose

Following a viral conversation about what people would rather go for between having a chance to dine with American rapper, Jay Z or getting $500k, Tochi has decided to create his own version.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown star recently took to Twitter to ask fans to choose between meeting him and '40m' while keeping the currency hidden.

He wrote:

"Pls, choose!! 40million or a chance to meet me?"

Reactions

The post, as expected, garnered several reactions from social media, many of whom thought it hilarious that the reality star would expect anyone to choose him over money.

Check out some comments below:

josarz:

"Even u sef nor go like meet yourself."

coloredmetals:

"Step aside please. You are blocking my 40 million."

_prinliz:

"Meet you for? the 40 million?"

chikodilichukwu:

"Him sef go pick the 40 million."

wura_gemstone:

"Who are you?"

nnotaobase:

"a butterfly thinks himself a bird."

queen_adunniii_home_properties:

"Are you high Tochi‍♀️ Even you will choose the 40m."

dumebiblog:

"Even the Tochi will collect the 40 million and never meet himself "

pearlteeteelolar:

"I will even choose 1million over you"

