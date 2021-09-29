Comedian Ushbebe is among the first crop of Nigerians who have laid hands on the recently released iPhone 13 device from Apple

The comedian took to his Instastory channel with a video showing the new luxury device that cost him a fortune

Nigerians on social media couldn’t help but react as the comedian also gave the impression buying the phone is as a result of his bad spending habits

Comedian Ushbebe has joined the list of Nigerians who can proudly say they purchased the recently released iPhone 13 device from Apple, just a few days after its release.

The comic actor shared an update with his fans and followers on social media via his Instastory channel.

Comedian Ushbebe spends a fortune to purchase 'tear rubber' iPhone 13 device. Photo: @ushbebecomedian

Source: Instagram

He posted a video showing the new mobile device which had just been freshly unpacked from the box.

However, even though the comedian now has the bragging right after spending a fortune on the phone, he appeared slightly bothered about his spending decision.

The video of his new iPhone had the caption, ‘bad habits’, alongside several crying emojis.

Check out post below:

Social media users react

The comedian’s iPhone purchase stirred reactions from fellow Nigerians in the online community.

Read what some of them had to say below:

officialcorazon1 said:

"Na who get money dey get expensive bad habit."

gistholics_naija said:

"Just say you want us to know that you bought iphone 13...which one be bad habit...abeg getat."

laura_wind3 said:

"Na lie, e just wan show us say he don buy e own, God when sha."

freakingfigurefrancis said:

"The only bad habit here na SHOWOFF."

bigseagram wrote:

"People saying no difference, hold the phone and see the difference."

