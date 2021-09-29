A woman warmed hearts on social media after kneeling down to plead with her in-law to take care of her daughter

The bride's mum could be seen before the groom's mum on her daughter's wedding day and this made the young lady emotional

As her mum pleaded with her mother-in-law, the bride couldn't hold back her tears and the video has generated massive reactions on social media

An emotional video has emerged on social media in which a bride's mother could be seen kneeling down to plead with her in-law to take care of her daughter.

The Nigerian woman knelt down for the groom's mum as her daughter is being taken away to build a home with the love of her life.

The bride's mum could be seen kneeling down to plead with her in-law to take care of her daughter. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Legit.ng notes that the woman's plea got the bride emotional as she could be seen cleaning tears from her eyes.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the master of ceremony could be seen praying for the bride, saying no evil shall befall her in her new home.

Social media reacts

The video warmed hearts on social media and many soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their reactions.

Instagram user with the handle @olubori_o said:

"Maybe she faced hell with her in-laws, and doesn’t want same for her daughter."

@sauceprince1 commented:

"Very necessary meehn. Because what they’re seeing on social media these days no be joke. I’m also kneeling down, please take care of that LADY."

@lymaroyale wrote:

"He reach to knee down. Some in laws are from the pit of hell."

@glambyadu said:

"I swear it’s a good thing ooo…make them no suffer omolomo cause she go remind them say she beg ooo."

@preetie_xtbabe commented:

"Make I kneel down oo, cos I will ruthlessly deal with your family if I find out you’re punishing my child."

