It is no news that there is a serious rivalry between Bukola Saraki and Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq

Their supporters carried this rivalry to the Eid praying ground in Ilorin as they almost disrupted the prayers

It was learnt that the Kwara governor had to exit the venue along with some of his supporters as things were beginning to get out of control

Ilorin, Kwara - Things almost went haywire at the Eid praying ground in Ilorin, Kwara on Tuesday, July 20, as supporters of the state governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, and former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, engaged in a shouting match.

It was a hectic task for security operatives who tried to restore normalcy, Daily Trust reports.

How it all started

Saraki and the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solih, were already seated at the prayer ground when Governor Abdulrazaq arrived around 9:08am.

Hailing the governor as he made his way through the crowd, his supporters chanted “Sai Rahman!”, Sai Rahman!”.

Not long after, the Chief Imam commenced prayers. Shortly after the end of the prayer, supporters of Saraki decided to also cheer him. They started to shout “Sai Bukky”, “Sai Bukky”.

As the chants continued and the place was getting tense, the Kwara governor left with some of his supporters.

Saraki and Abdulrazaq ignore each other

Governor Abdulrazaq and Saraki who are not on good terms were also reported to have snubbed each other at the Eid praying ground.

Saraki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been dealt a heavy blow by Abdulrazaq and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 elections through the “O’toge revolution”.

Saraki thanks Kwara people

Saraki expressed gratitude to the people of Kwara for their love. He shared a video on his Facebook page showing a crowd hailing him.

Watch the video below:

