A proud son took to social media after having battled the hardest struggle of his life, showing off his latest achievement

@IamBonkosi_SA went from being jobless back in 2018 to finally being able to build his mother a house of her own

Seeing @IamBonkosi_SA’s story, many were overcome with emotion, filled with pride and inspired to do better

God is good, always! Indod' Ayshisi, a man from the Eastern Cape, was in a dark place back in 2018 but he managed to rise above and is now beaming with light.

Indod' Ayshisi could not be more proud of the home that he built for his beautiful mother. Image: @IamBonkosi_SA

Source: UGC

He was job hunting in 2018

Taking to social media to share his story, @IamBonkosi_SA explained that in 2018 he had no job, hardly any money for food and was on the brink of giving up, but today he is glad that he did not.

Sharing heartwarming pictures of himself and his queen, @IamBonkosi_SA made it known that he finally managed to do the one thing he promised his momma, to build her a home of her own.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

@IamBonkosi_SA posted:

“I still can’t believe it. I finally made my mother proud and completed building her a house. The below tweet will always be my point of reference because I was in such a dark space that year.”

People reacted

Seeing the -tearjerking post, fellow social media users took to the comment section to commend @IamBonkosi_SA on his strength and for doing right by his mother. So many people were inspired by this incredible story.

This is the content we live for!

Here are some of the beautiful comments that were made:

@NjuzaKaJola needed to see this:

“I've been unemployed for 4 months now broer, I just signed my contract earlier today and I won't be earning much but I'm motivated to push to the limits and do something for my mother.”

@Mame_thule was oozing with pride:

“Wow, congratulations, I should show my boyfriend this as motivation not to give up. It's been years now and he's so discouraged. I'm really happy for you.”

Another son made his mother proud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man showed his mum all the love she deserves, building his No. 1 lady a fancy new home.

Snaps of the building went viral on social media and many people are commending the man for showing his parent such deep appreciation.

He said:

"We are wrapping up Women’s Month in style, mom moved in her new house today. I built this house for you because I appreciate you MOM."

Source: Legit