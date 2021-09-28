An ex-wife of Peter Oyuka identified as Elmina Mutole said she would take back her husband who abandoned her with three kids

Peter Oyuka recently returned home after going missing for 47 years and found she had remarried

Mutole admitted that despite being 73-years-old she still has feelings for the 84-year-old man who she had first met at a funeral

A Kakamega woman whose husband returned home after a 47-year hiatus has said she is ready to return to him, Standard Media reports.

Peter Oyuka, 84, recently made headlines and described feeling disappointed after finding out his two wives had remarried.

One of Peter Oyuka's wife who remarried after he went missing for 47 years, said she would return to him. Photos: Bernard Lusigi/Tim In Kenya.

Source: UGC

One of his former wives, Elmina Mutole, said she does not mind reuniting with him.

According to Mutole, Oyuka abandoned her with their three children when she was 26, and she is currently 73 years old but still has feelings for him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Even though he abandoned me and our three children, he was the husband of my youth. I still have feelings for him,” she said.

Love story

Mutole narrated their love story, saying she met Oyuka in 1963 at a funeral when she was 15, and she fell in love with him at first sight.

“I was 15 years old then. I loved him instantly, and the following day, he asked to marry me,” Mutole said.

According to Mutole, Oyuka did not waste any time as he immediately paid her bride price consisting of two cows and KSh 2,000 (N7451).

Their love blossomed, and it seemed they would have a happily ever after until he went missing in 1974.

Tough life

Mutole said that after Oyuka abandoned them, life became unbearable, and she returned to her father’s house.

After four years in her father’s homestead, a suitor sought her hand in marriage, and she obliged.

They had two children together, but she was widowed in 2009.

On reuniting with Oyuka, Mutole said:

“If I have get back with him, which I’m not ruling out, I have to really think through it.”

How the Kenyan man returned home after 47 years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how the Kenyan man returned home after 47 years abroad.

The man identified as Peter had told his people that he was going in search of greener pastures because he needed to take care of two wives and five children, although details of where he was headed and his expected return date were scanty.

After a wait that seemed endless, the desolate wives moved on, got new partners and settled into new marriages.

Source: Legit.ng