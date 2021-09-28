When it comes to artistic expression in fashion, there obviously is no limit to how daring people can get with their choice of outfits.

Recall that Kim Kardashian - among others - caused quite a buzz when she showed up at the Met Gala in an all-black ensemble.

The lady posed in a Kim Kardashian-inspired outfit. Photo credit: @ankaralooks, @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

While Kardashian West, 41, is known for baring it all on the red carpet, this year, she arrived at the star-studded event in a black Balenciaga look that covered up her entire body.

Well, while others thought it crazy to have one's head all covered up, it appears there are those who loved it very much and have created designs inspired by the buzzworthy look.

Just recently, a photo of a lady sporting an ankara outfit with a fully-covered face in the same print left quite a number of people talking.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See photo below:

Reactions

It didn't take long before the comments started pouring in. While some commended the fashionista for her own version of the Met Gala look, others expressed concern over how she was able to see or even breathe.

Check out some comments below:

goldsparksss:

"Until she fall enter gutter."

officialankararepublic:

"It's giving Kim K. But wearing this out isn't recommended, accidents can happen."

boujee__bae:

"Lol. Is this Kimberly inspired ? Or?"

pjsbabysittingservice:

"How do you see "

just_dhikroh:

"Head wrap isonu how will she count money or see alert bayi"

lino_de_banwa:

"Really!!??!! … Are you seriuous!?! Kanye & Kim know why they are wearing their headwrap…. You African, what are your reasons "

cindycreamy:

"Kim did it first..it's sure ok❤️"

mimi_quatorze:

"Can you see something with it?? Well, it’s latest fashion."

whytannycouture:

"Won't the person suffocate?"

thequeenteesha:

"The new version of Spider woman."

shp_cakes

"It will suffocate u ooo.. Kim cloth was literally almost net. Ankara no get holes ooo."

More interesting Met Gala looks

It's been a few days since the much-talked-about Met Gala in the US, and well, it appears there are a lot more interesting details about some of the outfits rocked by your favourite celebrities.

While there were celebrities who left fans impressed with their choice of outfits, there were others who left jaws hanging, and people scratching their heads in a bid to understand the concept and inspiration behind their looks.

Two of such celebrities who caused quite a stir both on the red carpet and on social media were the power couple, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

Source: Legit