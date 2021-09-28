It's been a few days since the much-talked-about Met Gala in the US, and well, it appears there are a lot more interesting details about some of the outfits rocked by your favourite celebrities.

While there were celebrities who left fans impressed with their choice of outfits, there were others who left jaws hanging, and people scratching their heads in a bid to understand the concept and inspiration behind their looks.

The couple stormed the Metgala in jaw-dropping looks. Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Two of such celebrities who caused quite a stir both on the red carpet and on social media were the power couple, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

The two musicians also wore similarly oversized ensembles, with RiRi dressed in black while Rocky wore a colourful piece that almost looked like a quilt.

Well, the quilt-style cape designed by Eli Russell Linnetz and worn by the rapper turned out to have a heartwarming story.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Days after the Met Gala, an Instagram user, Sarah (books_n_babies) took to her page to share photos of her great grandmother's quilt alongside a photo of the rapper in a similar design.

“So, my great grandmother’s quilt was donated to an antique/thrift store a while back.When I saw the Met Gala photo, I realized instantly that it had to be the same quilt.

“​​I read the Vogue article about the designer finding the quilt in southern California and with his office not that far from us in Venice, California, I demanded that my mom go look for the photos of it on our old bed.”

See post below:

In a follow-up post, Sarah explained that she didn't make the first post to accuse anyone of stealing, neither was she demanding money for her great grandma's quilt.

In her words:

"I am only posting this because I wanted to clarify that we aren’t accusing anyone of stealing this and we don’t want money. I posted this because I found it amazing that something that my great grandmother made out of love for my mother, to be used to keep her warm, and was donated so that it might keep somebody else warm or sold to raise funds for a lovely charity, ended up being used for an amazing statement art piece by amazingly talented people who took it to the next level."

See post below:

Alta Moda collection

Owners of luxury brand, Dolce & Gabbana, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, presented their latest Alta Moda collection in a venue that has, until now, never hosted a fashion show: St Mark’s Square in Venice.

According to Vogue's Luke Leich, the collection displayed were clothes—and a show—that both restored your faith in fashion and revived the joy of coming together to watch it unfold.

Among those in the audience at the colourful night of bliss were several top Hollywood celebrities who showed up in various exquisitely designed outfits by Dolce & Gabanna.

Source: Legit