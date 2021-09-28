Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is serious gearing up ahead of the general elections set to hold in 2023

Months after his dad, Pete Edochie, publicly endorsed his presidential ambition, Yul returned to assure him of his plans to put up a good fight

The doting son shared an old video filmed months ago when his father prayed for him ahead of the presidential journey

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie is no doubt working hard towards achieving his dream of becoming the next president of Nigeria.

In February 2021, Legit.ng reported that the actor's dad, Pete Edochie, publicly endorsed his presential ambition in a post shared on his Instagram page.

Yul Edochie says he won't disappoint dad Pete months after he endorsed his presidential ambition. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

"I hereby present to you, The Next President of, The Federal Republic of Nigeria @yuledochieGod bless you son! God bless Nigeria!" The proud father wrote at the time.

Well, months after getting his dad’s blessing, the younger Edochie returned to social media to give fresh assurances to his old man.

The movie star while reposting his dad’s old video noted that he wouldn’t let him down.

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues react

Sharing the old endorsement people got fans and colleagues talking in the comment section of the Nollywood star.

Read some of the messages sighted below:

rose_changes2 said:

"The blessings of the parents is next to the blessings of the almighty our true king . may you be guided."

yinbayarno said:

"God bless you but we are going to missed your movies."

_ochocinco21 said:

"I swear you’ll be the best president Nigeria deserve, only if the youths step up to there fits."

donwealth1105 said:

"Ameeen! I just talked about you with my little cousin about you becoming the new president of Nigeria. You have been blessed."

I'll defeat all candidates in a free and fair election, Yul Edochie

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood star in an Instagram post bragged about his candidacy while noting that he’ll emerge as a winner in a free and fair presidential election.

Edochie’s declaration stirred reactions from many on social media who follow his official Instagram page.

The actor wrote:

"In a free and fair Presidential election in Nigeria I will defeat all the candidates who are also in the race. Even in their hometowns, I will defeat them."

