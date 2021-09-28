At the moment, there seems to be no one on ground to act as the head of the Ogun state government

This is because the state governor, his deputy, and the speaker of the House of Assembly are not in Nigeria

Governor Dapo Abiodun and Noimot Salako-Oyedele are in the UK while the speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, is in the US

Condemning this outrightly, the Ogun PDP has said that this is the height of insensitivity in governance

The absence of Governor Dapo Abiodun, his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and the speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, is causing serious worry in the state.

Punch reports that Abiodun left the country for the United Kingdom to pay a courtesy visit to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently while Salako-Oyedele is said to be in London.

The PDP has lashed out at the state govt over the absence of these three persons who represent the state's leadership (Photo: Ogun State House of Assembly)

Added to this, Oluomo is said to be in the United States of America for an international conference.

This vacuum in the state's three major seats of power has triggered fear, tension, and heated reactions from many.

On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the situation as “the height of insensitivity to governance.”

This was the submission of the PDP's chairman in Ogun, Sikirulahi Ogundele, who spoke with journalists on the rather worrisome issue.

Ogundele stated:

“Governor travelled out, followed by his deputy and the speaker; honestly, I am not disappointed since they don’t have a direction since they are visionless. I am not disappointed.

“The annual independence day celebration will be coming up on Friday, let them just return to Ogun state and mark that day.”

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun declares his top priority in government

Meanwhile, Abiodun had revealed his top priority in government a few days after his father passed on.

The Ogun state governor on Wednesday, August 11, said his father, Emmanuel Abiodun, had asked him to respect the civil servants, pay them regularly, and ensure that pensioners get their gratuities.

He said:

"When I assumed office, my dad told me to be faithful to the oath of office I took, he said I should respect the civil servants, pay them regularly and ensure that pensioners get their gratuities and all will be well..."

