Former BBNaija housemate, Nini has revealed that she never knew Saga liked her more than mere friendship

Saga and Nini shared romantic moments together while they were in the house despite her insistence that she has a boyfriend outside Biggie's house

Their romance in the house always got fans talking and this Nini's new revelation has got them talking some more

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Anita Singh popularly known as Nini, has revealed to show host, Ebuka, that she never knew Saga liked her more than mere friendship.

Nini said she never knew Saga liked her beyond mere friendship. Credit: @sagaadeolu @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

Saga and Nini made headlines for their romantic moments while they occupied the Big Brother house and many of their fans predicted they were going to take it beyond the house.

Nini who always talked about her boyfriend while she was in the house said she would like to go back and continue with him. According to her:

"Honestly, I didn't know Saga liked me more than friendship, I want to go back and continue with my boyfriend."

When she was asked if it is possible to be in a relationship with her boyfriend and still be close friends with Saga. She said:

"Friendship does it better for me, Maybe not this close, Saga was an amazing friend to me and I think I was to him as well, I think we going to be great friends outside there regardless."

Watch the video below:

Fans reactions

A couple of fans have come for Nini after she denied ever knowing Saga liked her beyond mere friendship.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Renaowalls:

"Ah Nini fear God oo."

Enyoreji

"She's been dull after the house. It's like she's watched her videos with Saga and is now scared . Girl, the touching, the constant grinding and sharing spoon and bottle is now getting to you abi?"

Joychisy:

"Haa, how can Nini say she didn’t know saga liked her more than friendship? This my gender."

Iamsophiauche:

"Truth be said Nini is lying simple."

Lexion77:

"This girl wan destroy Saga? you can’t be that close to him like the way it is in the house naaa I don’t think her bf will agree to that thou but for Saga’s sanity he can’t do that outside because he will be hurting himself, saga Na fine guy, girls go rush him immediately."

Big Brother evicts Saga and Nini on the same night

Lovebirds, Saga and Nini were sent packing from the BBNaija show on the same eviction night.

Their evictions come shortly after Queen exited the show, leaving five housemates in the house.

Nini said she was surprised by her eviction because her intention was to win the show.

Speaking on her closeness with Saga, Nini explained that there was nothing but a platonic relationship between them.

Source: Legit.ng