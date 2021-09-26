Big Brother Naija housemates, Queen, Nini and Saga have been evicted from the Shine Ya Eyes house

Nini and Saga's evictions come shortly after Queen was exited the show, leaving five housemates in the house

Nini's end of the journey in the house shocked her in-house 'bestie' Saga who followed shortly after

Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Queen has become the latest housemate to be actually evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Queen speaks on eviction

Following her eviction, the Akwa Ibom-born reality star and ex-beauty queen revealed that she was surprised to be evicted from the show as she had gone into the house with the aim of winning.

The three housemates were evicted from the show. Photo credit: @queenmercyatang, @singhniniofficial, and @sagadeolu

Source: Instagram

Speaking about her relationship with Whitemoney, Queen explained that she liked what they had and was open to a possible relationship outside the house.

Nini next housemate to leave

Shortly after Queen was evicted from the BBNaija house, Nini was the next housemate to exit the show.

After her eviction was announced, her closest pal in the house, Saga appeared visibly hurt and stunned by the eviction.

Speaking on her relationship with Saga, Nini explained that there was nothing but a platonic relationship between them.

Saga evicted shortly after

Much to the expectations of a lot of fans, Saga was the next to be evicted from the show.

As soon as his eviction was announced, Saga let out a smile as he bade the housemates farewell.

When asked by Ebuka if he was excited to be out with Nini, he responded in the affirmative but maintained that he was sad to leave the show.

On whether he would pursue a relationship with Nini, Saga stated that he intends to respect her relationship.

Pere and Angel evicted from the house but not the show

Big Brother Naija housemates, Pere and Angel, have been evicted from the house. During the live eviction show, Pere was the first person to vacate the house.

Both housemates were put in the White Room where Big Brother asked them to play a 'game of trucks'.

According to Big Brother, whoever wins the game will have a chance to walk back into the house to become one of the finalists of the Shine Ya Eyes edition.

