Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Monday, September 27, described late General Sani Abacha, a onetime military ruler of Nigeria, as a hero of the state.

Diri noted that this is because by just a stroke of the pen, the late head of state created Bayelsa 25 years ago (1996), Punch reports.

Diri said Abacha is Bayelsa's hero (Photo: Governor Douye Diri)

Source: Facebook

The Bayelsa governor thanked the late ruler posthumously who approved the creation of the state with only eight local government areas at the time, which, according to him, was less than the constitutional requirements, Daily Trust added.

Diri noted that Abacha may not be a popular person in the ranks of Nigerian leaders, but he is and will always be the hero of Bayelsa.

His words:

“Let me use this medium to thank one man. He may not be popular in Nigeria, but to me and all of us Bayelsans, we see him as a great man, a hero. The man who, by the stroke of the pen, signed the creation of Bayelsa State. I am talking about the late General Sani Abacha.

“We acknowledge him as a state and people. By his singular assent, he created this state with just eight local government areas, which was less than the constitutional requirements.”

Abacha loots: Ireland set to return frozen funds to Nigeria

Meanwhile, the federal government was set to receive another late General Sani Abacha loots as Ireland said it had reached an agreement with Nigeria to return the late military leader's frozen funds.

Abacha, who ruled Nigeria between 1993 and 1998, misappropriated and diverted over $1 billion (N383.4billion) loots to different countries across the world.

Some of the assets have been recovered by Nigeria thanks to the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) which took part in an international operation which also uncovered approximately €5.5 million (approximately N2.5 billion) kept by the late military leader in his Dublin-based bank account.

Source: Legit.ng