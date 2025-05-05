Amb. Engr. Abdullahi Hashim, a prominent engineer and respected member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the Renewed Hope Nigeria-First Procurement Policy.

Hashim described the policy as a bold and strategic move that places Nigerian talent and innovation at the heart of national development.

Hashim Hails President Tinubu for Approving Renewed Hope Nigeria-First Procurement Policy

Source: Original

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja, Hashim, who is also an esteemed member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and an alumnus of Harvard University, expressed his support for the policy, noting its potential to stimulate local industries, reduce dependency on foreign products, and enhance indigenous engineering capabilities.

Hashim Applauds Tinubu’s Courageous Leadership in Policy Implementation

“I commend Mr. President’s courageous leadership in implementing the Renewed Hope-Nigeria First Procurement Policy, a tangible initiative that will indelibly shape our nation’s economic trajectory,” Hashim said.

He praised the policy for prioritising locally-made products in government procurement processes, fostering a culture of self-reliance, and promoting economic growth.

The policy, recently confirmed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, mandates all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to focus on local content during procurement.

Foreign alternatives will only be considered when no viable local option exists, with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) authorised to grant waivers.

Policy to Boost Job Creation, Innovation, and Nigeria’s Industrial Capacity

Hashim expressed optimism that the policy would not only stimulate job creation but also improve technical competence and strengthen Nigeria’s industrial base. He highlighted the broader economic benefits, including the potential for increased business confidence, improved entrepreneurship, and a reinvigorated local economy.

“This visionary policy will have far-reaching impacts on economic empowerment. Mr. President is injecting life into our economy, creating jobs, and stimulating innovation,” Hashim noted. He further explained that the policy would enhance business confidence, encourage investments in local products, and promote entrepreneurship across the nation.

Policy to Promote Economic Sovereignty and Sustainable Development

Hashim also emphasized the policy’s alignment with global best practices, which promote sustainable development and a reduction in carbon footprints. He described the policy as a step towards economic sovereignty, breaking free from the dependence on imported goods, and reinforcing self-determination for the country.

“This policy will help boost Business Confidence, which will encourage investments in local products and enhance entrepreneurship confidence amongst business players. It will help us reclaim our economic sovereignty and secure our future sustenance,” he said.

Call for Stakeholder Alignment and Full Compliance

In closing, Hashim urged all stakeholders, including private sector players and government institutions, to fully align with the vision behind the policy and ensure compliance for the collective advancement of the nation. He reiterated the importance of collaboration for the success of this transformative initiative.

“We celebrate your commitment to nation-building, Mr. President, and look forward to the transformative impact of this policy on our economy and society,” Hashim added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng