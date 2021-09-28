Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s late mother’s birthday has finally arrived on September 28, 2021

The late Gloria Obasi Sunday died just five days to her birthday and threw the actress and her other family members into mourning

Nkechi took to social media to share an emotional video of her late mother’s life and times as she continued to mourn on her big day

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, is still mourning the death of her mother especially on the occasion of her birthday which she would have been celebrating on September 28.

The film star’s mum died just five days to the big day after briefly battling with a stomach ache and the news was met with a lot of sadness.

Nkechi no doubt had big plans for her mother’s birthday but she died before it could come to pass. The actress has now taken to social media to share an emotional video showing her mother’s life and times.

Nkechi Blessing celebrates late mother on her birthday, 5 days after her demise. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

The touching clip was accompanied with an emotional Celine Dion soundtrack. It was a compilation of photos of the late Gloria Obasi with her children and grandchild.

The clip also showed moments when the late actress’ mother was hale and hearty and danced for the camera.

Nkechi followed the touching video with a simple message where she asked fans to say a prayer for her late mother.

See the post below:

Social media users react

Numerous internet users were very moved by Nkechi’s birthday post for her late mother and a number of them admitted to have shed tears. Some of the actress’ fans also said a prayer for the late Gloria Obasi Sunday.

Read some of their comments below:

Bosealaoo:

“Goosebumps o.... it’s a posthumous birthday for you, mama Nkechi, Rest well. Rest in Power. Continue to be your children guardian angel. God giveth and taketh. Happy birthday in Heaven.”

Ogeokoye:

“It’s well and she’s resting in the bosom of the Lord...May her soul rest in peace ♀️.”

Biodunstephen:

“May the Lord rest her in His Bosom and comfort you.”

Lams_shishaplug12:

“I hate to say RIP to people Pls mama don’t leave ur children and don’t let any Harm come to them continue to restma.”

Its_debbiedolls:

“I cried .”

Ajoke_para:

“Words fail me.”

Nkechi Blessing shares mother's birthday shoot photos

Nkechi has continued to mourn the death of her mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday, on social media.

The movie star who was obviously broken by the death of her mother just a few days to her birthday penned down an emotional post.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nkechi Blessing shared a lovely photo from her mother’s birthday photoshoot on the eve of her big day.

