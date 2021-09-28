The federal government through the Presidential Steering Committee has banned some people from coming and leaving Nigeria

According to the PSC, the people banned are those evaded the Coronavirus Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test

As a result of this, the FG has published their names and also suspended their passports for one year

To travelers who believe that they can easily disobey Nigeria's directives on COVID-19, the time of reckoning has come.

This came as the Presidential Steering Committee(PSC) on COVID-19 banned over 2,000 Nigerians and foreigners from traveling abroad and into the country for one year, PM News reports.

Their crime: Evading the Coronavirus Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the country’s international airports.

Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 have banned some people from leaving Nigeria: Photo: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed by the National Incident Manager (NIM) of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Mukhtar Muhammad.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, the names of over 2,000 citizens’ and foreigners’ had been pasted at all the major federal medical facilities, The Cable added.

He said:

“We have included the provision of quarantine for passengers, who arrived from high risk countries and people who evaded these protocols have been penalised by publishing their names, as well as suspending their passports for one year.

“Let me assure you that so far we have published the list of over 2,000 people who evaded quarantine in our health facilities. And we have gone ahead to ensure that their passports are suspended, so, for every action there are consequences."

The PSC on May 1, 2021, issued a Travel Advisory for Passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey.

The advisory asked all passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of these three countries within fourteen (14) days prior to the visit to Nigeria, were required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.

However, many passengers failed to observe this or to present themselves for the PCR repeat test.

COVID-19: FG reacts to UK's new travel advisory on vaccination

Meanwhile, the federal government has debunked claims that the government of the United Kingdom does not recognise various COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said contrary to this claim, the UK government recognises all vaccines administered in Nigeria.

Faisal made the clarification in Abuja on Tuesday, September 21, at the weekly press briefings on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign which was attended by Legit.ng reporter.

WHO's Reaction to the Restrictions by Countries

In his address, the country representative for the World Health Organisation (WHO), Walter Mulombo, said the organisation does not recommend making proof of COVID-19 vaccination a mandatory condition for entry to or exit from a country.

Mulombo however said countries can consider lifting testing and/or quarantine requirements for international travellers who have been fully vaccinated.

FG to take COVID-19 vaccination plans to churches

Legit.ng previously reported the Nigerian government had announced its plan to take its COVID-19 vaccination plans to churches.

The campaign tagged "Sunday vaccination" would have health workers going to various churches on Sunday to administer vaccines to worshippers.

According to the NPHCDA, the move is to ensure that all Nigerians are captured and vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 vaccine.

In other news, the government of Edo state has said that civil servants would be barred from accessing various government offices for failure to be vaccinated.

The state government through the permanent secretary, Edo state Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa, said this on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Irowa said the aim of this strategy is to ensure that the COVID-19 virus spread is curbed and prevented from spreading from person to person across the state.

Source: Legit