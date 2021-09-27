The daughter of the Vice President, Kiki Osinbajo shared insights about female CEOs and the giant strides they are making in the world of business

Kiki hinted that female business owners are ready to give their male counterparts a run for their money in the entrepreneurial space

Actor Bryan Emmanuel is not in for Kiki's competition talks as he urged women entrepreneurs to succeed without dragging men into their conversations

Daughter of Nigeria's Vice President, Kiki Osinbajo has shared insight on her Instagram page about how female business owners are ready to give their male counterparts a run for their money in the ever-expanding business world.

Kiki opined that women in business are creating a new normal and getting incomes they could never get from steady jobs. According to her:

"In the next couple of years, women who own businesses will really give men a run for their money, people who look down on female CEOs should do their research."

Nollywood actor, Bryan Emmanuel disagreed with the VP's daughter and urged women to succeed on their own without dragging men to every one of their conversations.

The actor replied Kiki:

"Why all these run for their money talk na. We dey fight? succeed for yourself na. pls I'm not aware that men and women are competing."

In another message to the female folks, the actor updated his Instagram story with a strong slight jab.

"Because a quote wey you screenshot from somewhere online supports your opinion, doesn't mean it's legit o! You and the person we write am fit nor get sense!!!"

Fans reaction

A couple of internet users have responded to the post and felt gender and other issues are part of human problems.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Oluwatobilobalayelorun:

"She wasn’t comparing tho. She’s right and you are right too but if you feel she’s wrong, then you are wrong too."

Adeoluolatomide:

"I mean. Both men and women should be able to succeed without being in competition with themselves."

Papiiitino

"Na this imaginary sense of competition dey draw us backwards. Not just gender, Religion and tribe too."

__Lexy_herbert:

"Women naturally like unnecessary competition."

Kiki Osinbajo shares important advice for business owners

Kiki Osinbajo has advised business owners not to be offended when they do not get support from their friends.

She shared the advice on her Instagram story where she urged business owners not to get worked up if people they know don't support their businesses.

Kiki opined that businesses become even sweeter when owners manage to convert those they do not know to customers.

